Mumbai Receives Heavy Rainfall, Temperature Settles At 27 Degrees Celsius

Mumbaikars woke up to monsoon showers this morning with parts of the city receiving moderate to heavy rain. The morning spell also helped bring down the temperature to 27 Degrees Celsius, news agency ANI reported.

Rains were recorded in parts of Juhu, Mulund and Vile Parle. Neighbouring areas of Thane, Vasai and Virar also witnessed morning spell.

While the monsoon spell helped bring down the temperature, it exposed the financial capital's weak drainage system as waterlogging was reported from various parts of the city.

Citizens across the city took to social media platforms to share images and videos of the Mumbai rains.

Ah good old days. As usual #Juhu is drowning in #MumbaiRains. It seems @mybmc is just as prepared for the monsoon as #SouthAfrica was for the #CWC19 . pic.twitter.com/XcOHQacSwY - Dhruv Bhatt (@DhruvRBhatt) June 28, 2019

2km patch and 30 mns waiting .. why ? 20 mtrs water logging due to blocked drains ... 🙄🙄 #MumbaiRains#BMC@mybmcpic.twitter.com/CISrKPaDIz - Shruti (@shruti_tupkari) June 28, 2019

According to Skymet, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and adjoining areas will witness heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Mumbai witnessed light showers on Wednesday morning in areas like Andheri and Santacruz.

