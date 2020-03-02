Mumbai Man Allegedly Kills Wife On Day He Got Out On Bail

The accused has been with the murder, the police said (Representational)

A man with criminal records allegedly killed his wife on the day he came out on bail after seven months in jail as a robbery undertrial, Mumbai police said today.

Nasim Ansari, 32, saw his wife Yasmin with another man late Thursday night and in a fit of rage killed her near Mumbai Port Trust toll post, an official said.

"He had come out of bail from Arthur Road Jail on Thursday after seven months following his arrest in a robbery case. We found Yasmin's body below the Eastern Freeway in MbPT toll post area. We arrested Nasim from the Byculla vegetable market on Friday," Investigating Officer said.

The accused has some 10 cases against his name, and has now been charged with murder, the officer said.