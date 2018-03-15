Mumbai Man Posed As Cop, Duped People Of Over Rs 10 Lakh, Arrested The accused, identified as Rakesh alias Sagar Walmiki, allegedly duped 25 persons of over Rs 10 lakh by promising them jobs in various departments of the state government.

Share EMAIL PRINT The man allegedly used to claim that his father was a police officer. (Representative) Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was arrested from suburban Goregaon last night for allegedly posing as a policeman and cheating around 25 persons by promising them government jobs, police said.



The accused, identified as Rakesh alias Sagar Walmiki, allegedly duped 25 persons of over Rs 10 lakh by promising them jobs in various departments of the state government, according to DCP (Crime) Nisar Tamboli.



Walmiki was arrested by Unit 10 of Mumbai Crime Branch from his residence in Goregaon (East).



Mr Tamboli said police seized Walmiki's car in which they found a police uniform and a small board with "police" written on it.



"During investigation, it came to light that Walmiki promised jobs to unemployed persons in Mantralaya, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), and police department.



He collected more than Rs 10 lakh from around 25 persons," said the DCP.



Walmiki allegedly used to claim that his father was a police officer.



Another official said Walmiki also allegedly cheated people by promising help in obtaining important documents like PAN card, Aadhaar card, and certain licenses.



The alleged cheating came to light after a woman from suburban Oshiwara approached the police claiming Walmiki took money from her by promising a job in the state government headquarters- Mantralaya, he said.



A complaint was also lodged at MIDC police station in which the complainant said that Walmiki took money from him for securing a gumasta licence--a legal obligation for starting a business in Maharashtra, he said.



A 28-year-old man was arrested from suburban Goregaon last night for allegedly posing as a policeman and cheating around 25 persons by promising them government jobs, police said.The accused, identified as Rakesh alias Sagar Walmiki, allegedly duped 25 persons of over Rs 10 lakh by promising them jobs in various departments of the state government, according to DCP (Crime) Nisar Tamboli.Walmiki was arrested by Unit 10 of Mumbai Crime Branch from his residence in Goregaon (East).Mr Tamboli said police seized Walmiki's car in which they found a police uniform and a small board with "police" written on it."During investigation, it came to light that Walmiki promised jobs to unemployed persons in Mantralaya, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), and police department.He collected more than Rs 10 lakh from around 25 persons," said the DCP.Walmiki allegedly used to claim that his father was a police officer.Another official said Walmiki also allegedly cheated people by promising help in obtaining important documents like PAN card, Aadhaar card, and certain licenses. The alleged cheating came to light after a woman from suburban Oshiwara approached the police claiming Walmiki took money from her by promising a job in the state government headquarters- Mantralaya, he said.A complaint was also lodged at MIDC police station in which the complainant said that Walmiki took money from him for securing a gumasta licence--a legal obligation for starting a business in Maharashtra, he said.