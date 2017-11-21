Mumbai Man Drugged, Killed By Friends, Body Carried On Bike For 6kms

At dinner, Gokul and Pramod mix grounded sleeping pills into Mayur’s food

If you have friends like these, you truly don't need enemies. Two youths from Wadavali invited a friend for dinner, strangled him to death after feeding him sleeping pills, carried his dead body on a bike for six kms and dumped it in the bushes. Why? Because they wanted Rs 25 lakh ransom from his family. The duo was arrested for the murder on Sunday.The case came to light on November 11, when Kolsewadi police registered a missing person's complaint from the family of one Mayur Dolase, 21 who had gone missing since November 8. Meanwhile, a day ago on November 10, constable VN Walvi of the Khadakpada police station reported an unidentified body found in the bushes by residents of Wadavali Gaon in the bushes. When the message was forwarded to other police station, the Kolsewadi police confirmed the next day that it was Mayur's body.Cops then began digging out his call details, and found that the last person he'd spoken to was a girl. When cops contacted her, she told them Mayur had called to tell her that he was going to meet his friends Gokul Pardeshi and Pramod Rajput, his hometown friends.Cops traced both of them and found Gokul at Beturkar Pada, Kalyan. When he was interrogated, he claimed he knew nothing about and had no role in Mayur's murder. In the meantime, Pramod was traced to Aurangabad. "When we nabbed Pramod and interrogated him, he confessed to killing Mayur. He said he and Gokul did this to get easy money. After calling Mayur home, they instantly killed him," said an officer from Kolsewadi Police Station.How did they go about it? They started with dinner, of course. "On November 8, Mayur was called home by the duo for dinner. Mayur asked them if he bring a friend along, but Pramod and Gokul refused and asked him to come alone," said an officer. At dinner, they fed him food laced with powdered sleeping pills and later, Gokul strangulated him when he slept."After killing him, both decided to dispose his body and then call his family for a Rs 25 lakh ransom. Gokul took a bike, they put Mayur's dead body between them and rode for five to six kilometres to dispose it," said an officer. "They threw the body in the bushes at Wadavali Gaon, but later got so scared that they dropped plan to seek ransom," said assistant inspector Ajit Gavit, adding, "We have registered a case against Pramod and Gokul under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC."Mayur's uncle Shivaji Dolas said, "Both the accused boys belong to our hometown. They live just 10-15 houses away. But it is still unclear why they did it. We learnt that Pramod, a daily wage worker, was in need of money and hatched this plan to get easy money." The duo were produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody for three days.The ransom the two friends were planning to seek