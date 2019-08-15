Mumbai Man Climbs Signal Pole, Halts Local Train Services

Power supply was disconnected to save the man from getting electrocuted (Representational)

Movement of suburban trains on the main line of Central Railway got delayed during the evening peak hour on Wednesday after a mentally challenged man climbed a signal pole at Thane railway station, officials said.

The man, later identified as Rampal Yadav, climbed a signal pole located between platform numbers one and two, forcing the authorities to switch off power supply, which had a cascading effect causing bunching of CSMT-Thane trains on tracks.

"Power supply was disconnected to save the man from getting electrocuted. Yadav was brought down in a joint rescue operation by fire brigade, RPF and GRP," said a senior Central Railway (CR) official.

The incident delayed the services on CSMT-Thane route for at least 15-20 minutes, inconveniencing lakhs of commuters from south and central Mumbai who were returning home from offices.

