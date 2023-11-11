Mumbai Man, 28, Dies By Suicide By Jumping Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link

He boarded a taxi to go from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Parel (Representational)

A 28-year-old man, an employee of a private bank, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here, police said on Saturday. He was identified as Akash Singh, a resident of Parel in central Mumbai.

On Friday night, he boarded a taxi to go from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Parel but then asked the driver to take him to the Sea Link, said an official of Worli police.

While on the bridge, Singh, who was talking on the phone, suddenly claimed that his mobile phone had fallen out, the official said.

When the driver pulled over to the side, Singh got down and jumped into the sea, he said.

His body was fished out later in the night, the official added.

As per a preliminary probe, Singh, who lived with his parents, had had a break-up with his girlfriend three months ago.

Further probe is on.

