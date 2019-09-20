Unknown Odour Reported In Mumbai, Fire Engines Dispatched To Find Source

Mumbai civic body BMC has dispatched nine fire engines across the city. (Representational image)

Many citizens in Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs late on Thursday night reported an unknown odour, which sparked rumours of a gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's plant in the Chembur suburb. However, the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that there is no leakage at the fertilizer plant.

The odour, which started emerging after 10 pm, was reported from places like Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Powai, Ghatkopar and Andheri.

The police said no injuries have been reported.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited, which has been receiving complaints of the odour from various parts of the city, has said they haven't come across any breach in their pipeline system that could result in leakage of gas.

"Our emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received," Mahanagar Gas Limited said.

The civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has dispatched nine fire engines across the city to determine the source of the odour.

The BMC said they received a total of 29 complaints on the 1916 helpline over an unknown smell that has considerably reduced now.

We have recieved complaints from citizens about odour of some unknown gas in eastern and western suburbs. MCGM has mobilized all concerned agencies. 9 fire engines have been mobilized at various places to find out source of leakage. For any queries, please call 1916 #MCGMUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 19, 2019

Many residents took to Twitter to alert others about the suspected gas leak.

Hope everyone is safe. Mahanagar pipeline gas leak has happened in areas of Ghatkopar, goregaon, Andheri,Powai hiranandani area, Miraroad. Be safe Mumbaikars. Please look into this matter @mahanagargas@TOIMumbai@MumbaiMirror@MumbaiPolice#Gasleak — bhavya (@bhavya037) September 19, 2019

I can't smell the #gasleak in Malabar Hill. But heard my relatives can smell it in Powai & some other areas. — Shanayaa (@i_Shanayaa) September 19, 2019

