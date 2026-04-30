Man Stabs Mumbai Shopkeeper 5 Times Over 'Thinking' He Laughed At Him

Two brothers were sharing a hearty laugh at their shop in Mumbai when a customer pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed one of them, thinking they were laughing at his expense.

According to the police investigation, the two brothers were standing at their shop in the Baby Garden area of Agripada, a neighbourhood in South Mumbai, engaged in a conversation when the incident took place on Tuesday.

At that moment, the accused, Firoz Mansuri, arrived at their shop. Upon seeing the two brothers talking and laughing, Mansuri allegedly thought they were mocking him and laughing at his expense.

Enraged, Mansuri took out a large knife from his bag and attacked one of the brothers. He reportedly stabbed the victim five to six times, leaving the man with deep cuts on his arm and several other injuries.

Upon receiving information regarding the attack, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Utilising technical assistance and intelligence inputs, the police arrested the accused within a few hours.

The police are now investigating whether the accused has any prior criminal record or if he was suffering from any form of mental distress.

(With inputs from Rutik Ganakwar)