Mumbai Cops Parade Drug Dealers, Get Them To Chant They Won't Repeat Crime

The police have also recovered 62 grams of MD drugs

In a scene reminiscent of a schoolteacher's punishment, some drug dealers in Mumbai were paraded and made to announce, "We won't sell drugs anymore" after their arrest. The incident happened in Mumbai's Gaondevi Dongri area in Andheri West.

Mumbai police's crime branch raided the Gaondevi Dongri area and arrested four people for selling drugs. They also recovered 62 grams of MD drugs worth lakhs of rupees packed in transparent plastic bags, along with some cash.

In a video, the arrested men, with their hands tied, can be seen saying, "Hum drugs bechte the, ab nahi bechenge (We used to vend drugs, now we won't)" in unison as they are being escorted by cops. The area's residents are also seen clapping as they witness the parade.

The arrested men have been identified as Aftab Beg, Mohammad Ayaan Haneef Sheikh, Arbaaz Kareem Turkey, and Sherbane Mohammad Hasim Siddiqui.

According to police, the locals were living in fear due to the drug peddling business in the area. The congestion allowed the arrested men to sell drugs in broad daylight. They were paraded so the locals could feel a sense of relief.

