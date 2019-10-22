Mumbai Cop Hangs Himself Allegedly Over Failed Love Affair

Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said. (Representational)

A 29-year-old police constable committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room in Mumbai's Vikhroli on Monday, the police said.

The cop was found hanging by one of his colleagues. He was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said his suicide note hinted at a failed love affair.

The cop was attached to the main control room of the Mumbai Police. He shared the rented room with three others.

Further investigation is underway.

