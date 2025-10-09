Class 10 Student, Mother Harassed In Messages. They Were Sent By Classmate

A prank backfired on a class 10 student after the Mumbai police registered a case of stalking against her. The student's father has now approached the Bombay High Court seeking to crush a First Information Report (FIR).

It all started in July when a grade 10 student started to receive indecent and harassing messages from an unknown number. At first, she ignored them. But when the messages continued, the teenager blocked the contact.

Soon after, the teenager's mother began receiving texts from the same number. Based on the complaint, on July 10, the police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), charging them with stalking and insulting a woman's modesty.

As the investigation progressed, the police discovered that the mobile number in question -- from which the messages were being sent -- belonged not to a stranger but to another student from the same school. The accused student was not only a classmate of the victim but also her benchmate, they used to share a seat.

Further investigation revealed that the accused student was doing all this "just for fun". However, her prank has now escalated into a serious crime. Police have seized the accused student's mobile phone and chats. She has been released following a notice.

The accused student's father is seeking relief from the Bombay High Court, hoping the FIR be quashed.