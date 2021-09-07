Video: Mumbai Marshal Jumped Onto Car Bonnet As Maskless Driver Won't Stop

The Mumbai civic body marshal kept saying "ruk ja, ruk ja (Stop, stop)"

A marshal from the Mumbai civic body was dragged on the bonnet of a car for several minutes at a busy traffic intersection as he tried to stop the vehicle for violating Covid guidelines.

Upon being stopped and fined Rs 200 for not wearing a face mask, the driver sped away. At this point, marshal Suresh - dressed in a T-shirt, jeans and cap - jumped on to the car bonnet. "Ruk ja, ruk ja (Stop, stop)," says mask-wearing Suresh, holding a notebook and clinging to the windscreen wipers as his sandal-clad feet push against the ground for more support. The car kept moving through the traffic.

The marshal being dragged around on car bonnet at a busy traffic intersection

The incident from Santa Cruz is from September 2 but has come to notice now after the video was shared widely on social media.

Soon after, the police got involved and a case has been filed. The accused driver is on the run.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that the "third wave of COVID-19 is at our doorsteps".

Since the past few days, Mumbai has been reporting more than 400 new COVID-19 cases every day, as per official data.