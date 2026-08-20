Glass Piece Found In Burger At Mumbai's Jimis Burger, Complaint Filed

A customer has alleged that she found a piece of glass inside a burger at Jimis Burger in Andheri, Mumbai, prompting complaints to the police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The incident allegedly took place on August 16, when Tanisha Gogri visited the restaurant with a friend. She ordered a Korean Veg Burger.

According to the complaint, Tanisha found a piece of glass in the burger while eating it. She informed the restaurant management about the incident.

Tanisha has alleged that the restaurant management threw the piece of glass into a dustbin instead of preserving it for examination.

Speaking about the incident, Tanisha said, "I found a piece of glass in my Korean Veg Burger while I was eating it. I immediately informed the restaurant management, but they threw the glass piece into the dustbin."

Following the incident, Tanisha's father filed an official complaint at the Amboli police station and also approached the FDA.

The police and food safety authorities are looking into the complaint. Further details are awaited.

The allegations against the restaurant have not been independently verified. The restaurant's response to the complaint is also awaited.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)