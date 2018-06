Mumbai Boy Drowns Near Marine Drive While Taking Selfie The identity of the boy whose body was fished out was yet to be ascertained.

A teenage boy drowned while trying to take a selfie at Mumbai's Marine Drive. (Representational) Mumbai: A teenager was swept away and drowned in the sea off Marine Drive in south Mumbai while apparently clicking a selfie, a senior police official today said.



The incident took place yesterday afternoon. Police suspect that the boy was clicking a selfie standing in water, the Mumbai Police official said. The identity of the boy whose body was fished out is yet to be ascertained.





