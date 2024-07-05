Supporters Faint, Many Injured In Huge Rush At Team India's Victory Parade

Several witnesses complained about mismanagement by the cops.

A huge rush of supporters in Mumbai's Marine Drive to celebrate Team India's historic win in the T20 World Cup left several injured, said police. At least two fans fainted while some had trouble breathing as the crowd jostled to see their World Cup heroes.

The iconic sea face was dotted with supporters as the players went on a short victory parade atop an open-top bus before their grand felicitation ceremony at Wankhede.

The aftermath of the event saw slippers strewn across the road and cars with their roofs dented around Marine Drive, painting an image of the rush. Fans climbed roofs of cars and danced in joy causing damage to them, witnesses said.

A cop was seen carrying a woman who had fainted apparently due to suffocation, away from the swarm of people.

There were complaints of mismanagement as well.

Rishab Mahesh Yadav, a supporter who was at the victory parade, said he slipped in the crowd and fell unconscious.

"The crowd was increasing. I fell and got choked. I became unconscious and taken to a nearby hospital, where I received treatment. I feel fine now. The crowd was more than necessary. There was mismanagement. The police were also not alert," he told ANI.

Ravi Solanki, who was caught up in the area while returning from office, made a similar allegation.

"The crowd kept increasing. The police were not managing the situation. People started shouting, after which some people fell on each other. It was very unorganised. There was nobody to manage. This happened between 8:15-8:45 pm," he told the news agency.

The celebrations caused huge traffic jams in South Mumbai with cops stopping traffic vehicular movement towards Marine Drive, which led to chaos on alternate routes.

The Wankhede stadium was packed too - where top BCCI officials felicitated the players with a prize money of Rs 125 crore.

June 29 witnessed India clinching their second T20 World Cup trophy, ending the drought that lasted 13 years. India also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup title unbeaten.