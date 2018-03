Parents of a four-year-old boy, who died during a surgery at a private hospital in Trombay area here, have approached police with the complaint of negligence against the doctors.The boy died while undergoing a surgery for hernia last evening, police said. Police recorded the parents' statement today and sent the boy's medical papers to a committee of experts from the state-run J J Hospital.A case will be registered only after obtaining the committee's opinion, the police said.