Mumbai Auto Driver Masturbated In Front Of Woman Passenger, Arrested

An autorickshaw driver in Mumbai was arrested today after a media professional accused him of masturbating while ferrying her in his vehicle, police said.

The complainant had told police that she had hailed the accused's autorickshaw from Malad on Wednesday night to go to her home in Borivali.

In her complaint lodged at the Borivali police station, she had said that the driver was touching himself inappropriately during the journey and, after slowing down on an empty road en route, started masturbating.

She escaped by jumping off the vehicle and proceeding to her house which was nearby, the complainant stated.

An official said that they tracked down autorickshaw driver Rajbahadur Pal (37) today and arrested him.

