With 1003 Flights In 24 Hours, Mumbai Airport Is World's Busiest The previous record was also held by the Mumbai airport, which handled landing and departure of 980 flights in February this year.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Mumbai airport has two runways but it can operate only one at a time. (File) Mumbai: The Mumbai international airport has shattered its own world record of handling most flight movements in 24 hours. The airport, which is the busiest single runway airport in the world, handled 1003 flights.



The previous record was also held by the Mumbai airport which handled landing and departure of 980 flights in February this year.



London's Gatwick airport is the distant second on the list with over 800 flight movements per day.



The sudden upsurge in the number of flights operating from the Mumbai airport could be attributed to a storm on Monday. Many flights were spilled over to Tuesday increasing the number of flight movements at the airport.



The Mumbai International Airport Limited confirmed that it was the highest-ever traffic handled by the airport in a single day.



In 2017, the airport had handled 969 flights in a 24-hour period, which was also a world record for an airport operating only one runway at any given point of time.



The Mumbai airport has two runways but it can operate only one at a time. There are two crossing runways -09/27 (the main) and 14/32 (the secondary runway). The primary runway can handle 48 arrivals and departures per hour. The secondary runway can handle 35 flights per hour.



In financial year 2017-2018, the airport handled 48.49 million passengers.



