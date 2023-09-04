Air Hostess ,25, Found Dead At Plush Mumbai Flat With Her Throat Slit

She lived at her flat in a housing society of Andheri with her sister and her boyfriend

A trainee air hostess in Mumbai was found dead at her flat in Andheri early this morning. She was 25.

Rupa Ogrey, who was from Chhattisgarh, had shifted to Mumbai in April this year after she was selected by Air India to be trained as an air hostess.

She lived at her flat in a plush housing society of Andheri with her sister and her boyfriend - who had gone to their hometown a few days ago.

Police said a case has been registered and about 12 teams have been formed to trace the killer.

"A housekeeper has been arrested for questioning and the security cameras in the housing society are being scanned for any clue about the accused," they said.

Rupa's family members had asked her friends in Mumbai to check on her after she did not pick their calls yesterday. When her friends went there this morning, they found the flat locked from inside.

They then informed the police. The officials broke into the flat and found Ms Ogrey lying in a pool of blood.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.