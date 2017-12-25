Mumbai AC Local: Here Is What You Need To Know About Its Frequency, Fare The Mumbai AC local, which was today rolled out on a trial basis, will be fully operational from January 1

After a long wait of almost a decade,



Schedule of the AC local (fast trains) till December 29:



Borivali to Churchgate: 10.20 - 11.10

Borivali to Churchgate: 12.24 - 13.13

Borivali to Churchgate: 14.11 - 15.11



Churchgate to Borivali: 9.30 - 10.17

Churchgate to Borivali: 11.15 - 12.02

Churchgate to Borivali: 13.16 - 13.57



Schedule of the AC local trains from January 1:



Borivali to Churchgate: 7.54 - 8.50

Virar to Churchgate: 10.22 - 11.46

Virar to Churchgate: 13.18 - 14.44

Virar to Churchgate: 16.22 - 17.42

Borivali to Churchgate: 18.55 - 19.44

Virar to Churchgate: 21.24 - 22.48



Mahalaxmi to Borivali: 6.58 - 7.50

Churchgate to Virar: 8.54 - 10.13

Churchgate to Virar: 11.50 - 13.05

Churchgate to Virar: 14.55 - 16.12

Churchgate to Borivali: 17.49 - 18.41

Churchgate to Virar: 19.49 - 21.15



Fare structure:



The ticket price for a single journey on the AC train will be 1.3 times that of the same journey in First Class. For the first six months, however, it has been fixed for 1.2 times that of First Class fare.



The ticket price for a single journey starts at:



Rs 60 from Churchgate to Mumbai Central

Rs 85 from Churchgate to Bandra

Rs 125 from Churchgate to Andheri

Rs 165 from Churchgate to Borivali

Rs 205 from Churchgate to Virar



A weekly pass will cost anything between Rs. 285 till Mahalaxmi and Rs. 945 till Andheri going all the way up to Rs. 1,070 till Virar. The fortnightly season ticket starts at Rs. 430 going up to Rs. 1,555 till Virar.



The monthly pass will cost between Rs. 570 and Rs. 820 (till Bandra) to Rs. 1,240 (till Andheri) to Rs.1,640 (till Borivali), and Rs. 2,040 till Virar.



