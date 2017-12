The trains will run on the Borivali-Churchgate section of the Mumbai suburban line.

Mumbai finally gets its long-awaited AC trains. The city need not sweat anymore as it can now board the new locals for a chilled ride to work. In its maiden journey, the AC coaches will ferry passengers from Churchgate to Borivali for the first week, and from Churchgate to Virar from the next. The service is being rolled out on a trial basis today, and will be fully operational from January 1.The trains will run on the Borivali-Churchgate section of the Mumbai suburban line under Western Railway, an official statement said.The AC trains will replace 12 existing non-air conditioned services - six services in up and six in down direction. The services will be available on weekdays only and won't operate on Saturdays and Sundays to keep them free for maintenance purposes.Eight of the services will run as fast locals between Churchgate and Virar, stopping only at major stations like Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, Bhayander and Vasai Road in both directions. Three fast services will run between Churchgate and Borivali stopping at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra and Andheri stations in both directions. One slow service will operate between Mahalaxmi and Borivali.The base fare of the single journey of the AC local will be 1.3 times of the base fare of the existing fare for a single journey by first class. However, passengers will be charged 1.2 times the first class ticket cost in the initial six months.Unlike regular local trains, the AC service will have a special weekly and fortnightly season ticket. A weekly pass will cost anything between Rs 285 till Mahalaxmi and Rs 945 till Andheri going all the way up to Rs 1,070 till Virar. The fortnightly season ticket starts at Rs 430 going up to Rs 1,555 till Virar.The monthly pass will cost between Rs 570 and Rs 820 (till Bandra) to Rs 1,240 (till Andheri) to Rs 1,640 (till Borivali), and Rs 2,040 till Virar.