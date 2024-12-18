Naked Man Enters Woman's Compartment Of Mumbai Local Train, Kicked Out

Railway police officials said the man is mentally unstable.

Passengers in the women's compartment of a suburban train in Mumbai were left shocked when a naked man climbed on board and had to be removed by a railway staff.

The incident was reported on Monday afternoon at the Ghatkopar railway station, when the man climbed the Kalyan-bound AC local train. Despite women passengers raising an alarm, the man did not deboard from the train.

While some women shouted "Get down", others tapped on the train windows to draw the attention of station authorities.

Later, the ticket collector was summoned, who removed the man from the compartment and handed him over to the Government Railway Police.

Railway police officials said the man is mentally unstable.

A month ago, nine people were injured in a stampede at Bandra Terminus when passengers tried to board the train heading toward Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the stampede occurred due to the festive rush before Diwali.