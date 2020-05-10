14 Rescued In Mumbai House Collapse, No Casualty Reported

Twelve persons were rescued from the upper floor of the structure; two people trapped in the debris were rescued by fireman using gas cutters.

Twelve persons were rescued from the upper floor of the structure.

New Delhi:

Fourteen people were rescued from under the debris of a house that collapsed in Mumbai's Kandivali this morning.

According to initial reports, a portion of wall of Dipjyoti chawl in Link road's Lalji Pada area collapsed around 5:00 am. A call was made to the fire department and rescue officials reached the place by 5:30 am.

Search operation is being carried out to look for other person possibly trapped under the debris.

Furhter details awaited

