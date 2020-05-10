14 Rescued In Mumbai House Collapse, No Casualty Reported

Twelve persons were rescued from the upper floor of the structure.

Fourteen people were rescued from under the debris of a house that collapsed in Mumbai's Kandivali this morning.

According to initial reports, a portion of wall of Dipjyoti chawl in Link road's Lalji Pada area collapsed around 5:00 am. A call was made to the fire department and rescue officials reached the place by 5:30 am.

Twelve persons were rescued from the upper floor of the structure; two people trapped in the debris were rescued by fireman using gas cutters.

Search operation is being carried out to look for other person possibly trapped under the debris.

Furhter details awaited