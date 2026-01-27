Viral Video Flags Bizarre Flyover Design Near Mumbai, A Clarification Follows

A newly constructed flyover in the Mira Bhayandar region has become the centre of public discussion after social media users flagged what appeared to be an unusual design feature. The flyover, which begins as a four lane structure in Bhayandar East, suddenly narrows into two lanes after a sharp turn, raising concerns about traffic flow and safety.

The issue gained traction after a post about the flyover went viral on X, and users started trolling the authority. The posts questioned whether the flyover, instead of easing congestion, could actually worsen bottlenecks in the fast-growing suburban area. Many users echoed similar concerns, calling the design confusing and poorly planned.

“Not finished”: Authorities clarify after social media fumes over Mira Bhayandar Flyover lane narrowing from four to two



NDTV's @AnujRayate reports from ground zero#MiraBhayandarFlyover #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ODwGKWQiqw — NDTV (@ndtv) January 27, 2026

Responding to the criticism, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority clarified that the narrowing of lanes is not a structural flaw. According to MMRDA, the project is currently incomplete and the remaining two lanes are yet to be constructed. Officials said the delay is due to pending statutory and technical clearances required to complete the full four lane stretch.

Aaditya Thackeray, Worli MLA and leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has also reacted sharply to MMRDA's response to the viral video of the Mira Bhayandar flyover.

As Mira Bhayandar continues to witness rapid urban growth, the episode has once again highlighted public sensitivity around infrastructure planning and the need for clear communication from civic agencies.