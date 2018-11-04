Man Slashes Himself Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Residence

Dharavi resident Mohammad Salim Alauddin sustained minor injuries in the neck in the incident, which occurred in the early hours Sunday, and was discharged from nearby Bhabha hospital following preliminary treatment, police said.

Mumbai | | Updated: November 04, 2018 20:27 IST
A 26-year-old man slashed himself with a blade outside the residence of Shah Rukh Khan (File Photo)

Mumbai: 

A 26-year-old man Sunday slashed himself with a blade outside the residence of Shah Rukh Khan in suburban Bandra after failing to meet him, police said.

Mr Alauddin wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan and had been waiting for three hours in vain outside the actor's residence, Girish Anavkar, Senior Inspector of Bandra police station said.

Incidentally, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday.

Mannat

