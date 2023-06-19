They Had An Argument In A Moving Auto. Then He Slit Her Throat

The police have cordoned off the area and launched a probe.

A man allegedly slit the throat of a woman in a moving autorickshaw in Mumbai today and then tried to end his own life using the same weapon, police said.

According to the police, the victim, identified as 30-year-old Panchsheela Jamdar, was a resident of Sangharsh Nagar. She was traveling in an autorickshaw when she got into a fight with the accused, Deepak Borse, who was travelling in the same vehicle.

Borse slashed the woman's throat before she could get out of the autorickshaw. She staggered a few steps before collapsing to the ground. Borse fled the scene of the crime and then tried to end his own life by using the same sharp weapon. However, he could only manage to give himself a gash on the neck and was later hunted down by the police.

"Deepak Borse slit the throat of Panchshila Jamdar inside a moving autorickshaw. She got out of the vehicle to escape but fell some down some distance away. Borse tried to end his life by gashing his neck with the same sharp-edged weapon," a police official said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Both the victim and the accused were rushed to the hospital where the woman was declared brought dead, the police said.

Visuals from the spot where the woman collapsed show blood splattered across the ground. The police have cordoned off the area and launched a probe.



