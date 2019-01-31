Man Hits Sleeping Parents With Hammer, Then Stabs Them In Maharashtra

A case has been filed against the man for trying to kill his parents, the police said

A 20-year-old man allegedly hit his parents with a hammer and then stabbed them in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, the police said. The accused, Jamnesh Pawar, is on the run, news agency ANI reported. The couple has been admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai.

According to reports, the 20-year-old accused is a stock trader and he allegedly attacked his parents over a financial dispute.

Mr Pawar reportedly sneaked into his parents' bedroom after midnight and attacked his sleeping father first. When his mother tried to stop the attack, she was also stabbed, the police said.

A CCTV camera in the building caught the accused leaving the premises after allegedly committing the crime, the police said.

With inputs from ANI