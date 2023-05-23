Man Detained Over Threat Post On Twitter To 'Blast Mumbai': Report

Today police informed that one person had been identified and taken into custody. (Representational)

A man has been detained today for allegedly giving threats on Twitter to 'blast' the city, said the police.

Mumbai police on Monday received a threat around 11 am after a person posted a threatening message on Twitter and said, "I am gonna blast the Mumbai very soon."

After receiving the threat, the police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.

Later the police on Tuesday informed that one person had been identified and taken into custody.

"The police have identified the person and have taken him into custody for interrogation," said Mumbai police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

