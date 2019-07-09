Man Chasing Phone Thief In Mumbai Station Falls On Tracks, Dies

Officials tracked down the suspected pickpocket via CCTV footage and arrested him.

A 53-year-old man travelling by a local train chasing a mobile phone thief died after he fell on tracks at Charni Road station in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when an unidentified person picked the wallet of the victim, Shakil Abdul Shaikh, on the coach of a Churchgate-bound local train, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

Shakil Abdul Shaikh jumped out of a moving train to chase the thief but lost his balance and fell on the tracks, he said.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official added.

The GRP said they zeroed in on the suspected pickpocket through CCTV footage of the station and arrested him.

He has been charged under sections 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

