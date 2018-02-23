Man Arrested For Raping Film Artiste After Offering Ride Officials said that Tiwari was a habitual offender and had been charged with nine cases of rape and sexual harassment since 2003.

The man, identified as Pradeep Tiwari alias Chintu, was picked up Thursday by personnel from Unit 12 of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch from an auto-rickshaw stand in suburban Dahisar, officials informed.



Officials said that Tiwari was a habitual offender and had been charged with nine cases of rape and sexual harassment since 2003.



Police said that Tiwari had offered the 31-year-old survivor a lift on his motorcycle in the early hours of January 12 when she was returning from a photo-shoot in Vasai.



The survivor, a resident of suburban Versova, was waiting to hail an auto-rickshaw in Dahisar when Tiwari chanced upon her.



Police said that instead of taking the woman to Dahisar railway station as was agreed upon, Tiwari took her to an isolated building enroute and allegedly raped her.



The woman filed a police complaint and a medical examination at the civic-run Cooper hospital confirmed the rape, following which a case was registered on January 14.



Tiwari was handed over to Dahisar police and further investigations were underway, officials informed.



