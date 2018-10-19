Maharashtra Woman Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Well With 3 Children

The dead bodies were spotted floating in a well in the village todaymorning. (Representational)

A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her three children in Maharashtra's Sangli district, the police said today.

The incident took place in Jat tehsil, a police official said.

Radhika Koli, the woman, left home with her three children, Prajwala (5), Aradhya (3) and Harsh (4 months) -- after a quarrel with other members of the family yesterday night, as per the preliminary probe.

Their dead bodies were spotted floating in a well in the village today morning, the official said.

Police retrieved the bodies and sent them for autopsy.

Further investigation was on, the official said.