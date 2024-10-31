Maharashtra Polls: Rs 86.50 Lakh In Cash Recovered From Car In Mumbai

Police seized Rs 86.50 lakh in cash from a car in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Police seized Rs 86.50 lakh in cash from a car in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday evening amid enforcement of the model code of conduct for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, an official said.

According to the Navi Mumbai police official, the crime branch had received information that a large amount of cash was being brought in a car to the area.

Crime branch sleuths intercepted the car opposite Krishna Hotel in Sector 42A, Seawoods (West), and recovered Rs 86,50,000 from the vehicle, he said.

Three persons, Loknath Govindchandra Mohanty (33), Ratilal Ambabhai Patel (38) and Vineet Mohanlal Sharma (45) -- were travelling in the car. When questioned about the cash in the car, they failed to give any satisfactory answer, according to the official.

A flying squad of the Election Commission from the Belapur assembly constituency and Income Tax personnel were called to the spot and the cash was confiscated, he added.

