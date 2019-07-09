Maharashtra Auto Rickshaw Drivers Call Off Indefinite Strike

Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Drivers' Union is the largest union of Mumbai

Auto rickshaw drivers across the state have called off their proposed indefinite strike that was scheduled to begin from Tuesday midnight.

Maharashtra Auto Rickshaw Union called off their strike and are set to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today to hold talks in order to fulfill their demands, including a hike in minimum auto fares and complete shutdown of Ola and Uber cab services in the state.

The list of demands includes an increase in the minimum auto fare, to stop giving new auto permits, a complete ban on Ola and Uber services in the state and to provide badges to those who have been driving autos for more than three years.

Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Drivers' Union is the largest union of Mumbai city, and a strike is likely to affect many commuters across the state.

