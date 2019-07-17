Local Train Service Affected In Mumbai Suburban Area Due To Snag

The overhead equipment of a local train between Vithalwadi and Kalyan was damaged. (Representational)

Passengers on the Mumbai suburban railways faced troubles today as services were affected after the overhead equipment (OHE) of a local train between Vithalwadi and Kalyan was damaged.

"Due to OHE problem in BL-10 local between Vithalwadi and Kalyan on Up line, services are held up. Technical team is working on it to restore ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Central Railways in a tweet said.

Shuttle and special services were launched between Ambernath, Karjat and Khopoli and Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane to clear the extra rush from these stations, a railway official said.

Due to a heavy downpour in Maharashtra, the Central Railways had arranged eight special trains from Dombivali and Thane railway stations in Mumbai in order to clear the rush.

"To ease the travelling of office-goers and college students in the peak hours of travelling, six trains from the mainline and 2 trains from the harbour line on Dombivali and Thane railways stations have been arranged. We are also running special trains apart from Sunday schedule," Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), said.

Heavy rains have also caused poor visibility and delay in flight operations in Mumbai in the past one week.

