Local Cricketer Stabbed To Death By Unknown Assailants In Mumbai

Local cricketer stabbed to death by 3 unknown assailants in Mumbai (Representational Image)

A local cricketer was stabbed to death by three unknown assailants in Mumbai on Thursday night.

The cricketer who was identified as Rakesh Panwar was in his mid-thirties. He has been killed in the Bhandup area in Mumbai.

Govind Rathore, who claims to be the childhood friend of the deceased, said the cricketer was accompanied by his girlfriend when the assailants had attacked him.

"I was not with him. He had an old enmity with the Khan family. He was accompanied by his girlfriend when the incident took place," said friend Govind Rathore.

The friend further added that the deceased also worked as a cricket coach and provided training to the young cricketers.

The police investigation is in progress.

