Lamborghini Hits Railings On Mumbai Bridge, Ex MLA's Son Behind Wheels

Worli police have taken the damaged Lamborghini Huracan to the police station

A former BJP MLA's son allegedly rammed his Lamborghini Huracan into the railing of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai today.

Former Mira-Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta's son Taksheel was driving towards Worli at 7.30 am when he lost control of the luxury vehicle and rammed the railing, the police said. The Lamborghini Huracan costs up to Rs 3.5 crore in India.

Taksheel suffered burns in his hand, the police said, adding no one else was injured.

Visuals of the accident show the orange Lamborghini's hood and the front grill had been ripped off by the force of the impact. The police said the airbags had deployed.

The Worli police have taken the damaged car to the police station.

A case of rash driving has been filed.