Key Witness In Mumbai Kidney Racket Case Commits Suicide: Police

Police found Sundarsingh Balvantsingh's body in a highly decomposed state (Representational)

A 27-year-old man, who was a key witness in the kidney racket busted at a private hospital in Mumbai over two years ago, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home near Thane, police said on Tuesday.

Sundarsingh Balvantsingh was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his home in Diva town of Thane district, they said.

Senior police officer Sukhada Narkar said Balvantsingh's body was found Tuesday evening. It was highly decomposed, and the time of death could not be immediately verified.

He was a key witness in the kidney racket that was unearthed at Hiranandani Hospital at Powai in suburban Mumbai in July 2016, police said.

He has been living in the locality since the last 18 months, the police said.

Neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from his home and alerted the police.

According to the police, Balvantsingh and his wife often fought over domestic issues and the last fight between them took place on January 1.

On January 3, his wife left home and went to her native place, they said.

Balvantsingh used to sell 'pav bhaji' to earn his living, the police added.

Balvantsingh's body was sent for a post-mortem and a case of accidental death registered, the police added.

