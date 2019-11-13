Intelligence Bureau Official Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Woman Cop In Mumbai

The accused started follwing the female cop after she started avoiding her (Representational)

A 35-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) official was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman police constable in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai, police said today.

Rupesh Kumar was arrested from his Antop Hill Residence on Sunday, following a complaint registered by a 34-year-old woman constable, an official from Pant Nagar police said.

Rupesh Kumar and the victim got acquainted with each other when they were posted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the official said.

Later when she got transferred to social branch II of Mumbai police, the victim stopped talking to him, the official added.

The accused started stalking the victim when she began avoiding him, the official said, adding that an First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Pant Nagar police station, following which the arrest was made on Sunday.

