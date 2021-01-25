Inspired By Crime TV Show, 2 Men Kidnap Mumbai Teen: Police

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said (Representational)

Inspired by a popular television crime show, two men allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old boy from Mumbai's suburban Malad on Sunday and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh but the police tracked them down with their mobile phone location within three hours, an official said.

The accused Shekhar Vishwakarma (35) and Divyanshu Vishwakarma (21) were arrested around 7:30 PM, about two-and-a-half hours after they kidnapped the boy, who was playing outside his house in an autorickshaw, he said.

The men called the boy's father on his mobile phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh in return for his release, he said.

However, the boy's father immediately approached the police, who tracked the two men to Valnai Colony in Malad (west) and arrested them, the official said, adding that the boy was rescued unharmed.

During their interrogation, the accused told the police that they got the idea to kidnap the boy after watching a popular crime show and scoured various areas in search of a potential target.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for "punishment for kidnapping", the official said.

