Indrani Mukerjea Feels Unsafe After Testimony On Chidambarams: Report

After Indrani's overdose episode at Byculla jail, she was admitted to JJ hospital on Friday night. On Monday, the Nagpada police visited her in hospital to record her statement, and she gave them a one-page handwritten letter, said sources from the police.
Chidambaram connection
Karti was arrested by the CBI from Chennai airport on the basis of confessional statements of INX Media Limited directors Indrani and her husband Peter Mukerjea. Peter's statement was recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the case. Indrani's statment was made before a magistrate for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The Mukerjeas alleged that they paid $7 lakh to Karti on the instructions of his father Chidamabaram, as quid pro quo for an FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) clearance. Both Peter and Indrani had alleged that they met the then finance minister Chidambaram at his North Block office, seeking clearance for foreign investments in their media company after the Income Tax department detected irregularities in these instances in 2007. Chidambaram had then asked them to "help his son's business and make foreign remittances for this purpose," said an official, quoting the Mukerjeas' statements.
The couple also admitted that they subsequently met Karti at a five-star hotel in Delhi, where he allegedly made a demand of $1 million. This was reiterated by Indrani before the magistrate as well, confirming that a payment of $7 lakh was made to the bank accounts of overseas firms linked to Karti.
Daal mein kuch kaala?
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)