'Our Jobs At Risk': IndiGo Flight Delayed, Mumbai-Doha Flyers Angry

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Qatar has been delayed with passengers alleging that they were made to wait inside the aircraft for nearly five hours. The passengers claimed they were eventually asked to deboard and wait in a holding area at the Mumbai airport due to some technical issue with the aircraft.

"We were not allowed to deboard the plane because immigration was over," a passenger, who was flying with his wife and a child, told NDTV.

"They allowed us to wait in a holding area after we fought with them. No authorities are responding," he alleged.

Another flyer said that they were not given any water or food.

"People are worried. Their jobs are at risk. Passengers are waiting with their children," he said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

There was no official statement from IndiGo.

Earlier Saturday, passengers of a SpiceJet flight going from Delhi to Bihar's Darbhanga had a heated exchange with the airline officials after the airline allegedly cancelled the flight five minutes before boarding. They were waiting to board SpiceJet flight No. SG 495.

Some of the passengers who have been flying on the Delhi-Darbhanga route alleged the airline has been cancelling flights on this route frequently for the last few months.

The airline hasn't issued a statement on the matter yet.