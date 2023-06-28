In Mumbai Hit-And-Run, 76-Year-Old Killed By Speeding Car; Driver Arrested

A case has been registered against the driver for rash driving.

A 76-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run case after a speeding car rammed into him in Mumbai's Mulund on Tuesday night, police said. The car's driver has been arrested, they added.

According to Mulund police, the accident took place at 8.45 pm when 22-year-old Amresh Yadav hit Tukaram Sawant, who was walking on the side of a road, and scooter driver nearby with his car. The driver then abandoned his car and fled.

While Sawant died on the spot, the scooter driver was badly injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

A case has been registered against Yadav for rash driving, causing hurt and death by negligence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.