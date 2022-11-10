In Anti-Terror Bid, Mumbai Police Bans Drones, Private Helicopters For 30 Days

The Mumbai police order was issued on Wednesday under section 144 of CrPc. (Representational)

Mumbai Police have issued a fresh order prohibiting the flying of drones and other remote-controlled or "micro-light aircraft" in the city for 30 days to prevent their possible use for terrorist activities.

The Mumbai police order was issued on Wednesday under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the police notification, the order will be in force between November 13 to December 12.

"It was likely that that terrorist and anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles or paragliders to target "VVIPs" and endanger "the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area", the order said.

It further said that restrictions were necessary to "prevent probable sabotage".

"No flying activities of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hot air balloons, and private helicopters shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area for the period of the next 30 days except for aerial surveillance by city police themselves or upon written permission by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations)," the order said.

Notably, Section 144 empowers the police to issue prohibitory orders in cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

