Illegal Constructions In Dharavi Under Scrutiny, Drone Survey To Serve As Benchmark

All illegal constructions in Dharavi must stop immediately, a DRP official has said. A 2023 drone survey will serve as the benchmark to identify existing tenements and vacant land within the Dharavi Notified Area (DNA). Any new structures or extensions built after this survey will be flagged as illegal and may not qualify for redevelopment benefits.

These illegal setups include new upper floors, retrofitted tenements and new constructions on vacant land in DNA to secure homes under the Dharavi redevelopment scheme.

"Coordinated action will be taken by DRP and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). If needed, DRP will consider seriously the possibility of debarring such tenements from rehabilitation package and benefits thereof," Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) CEO SVR Srinivas said.

After decades of failed attempts, the long-awaited redevelopment of Asia's largest and India's most unique slum has finally begun. However, the greed of a few residents and influence of the land mafia have fuelled unauthorised constructions leading to unchecked encroachments and worsening living conditions in Dharavi.

In 2019, the BMC carried out a massive demolition drive in Dharavi. The then assistant municipal commissioner of G-North Ward, Kiran Dighavkar, said unauthorised construction was a "recurring problem", and the BMC would identify the perpetrators as "mafia".

"We will identify them as mafia who aid in illegal construction and the police will take action against them under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act," he said.

In December 2023, the BMC wrote to the collector's office requesting action against such encroachments. While notices were issued, only a few structures were demolished, highlighting the extent of the challenge.

However, real Dharavikars are eager to get on with redevelopment and are rooting for progress. They fear that without immediate intervention such as the ongoing redevelopment, Dharavi will become more unmanageable, with public health and infrastructure deteriorating further. Dharavikars are glad that the redevelopment project has finally begun.

Under the provisions of the current tender, ground floor residents who settled in Dharavi before January 1, 2000, will receive 350 sqft homes within Dharavi, free of cost.

Ground floor residents who settled between January 1, 2000 and January 1, 2011 will receive 300 sqft houses outside Dharavi, at a nominal cost of Rs 2.5 lakh, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

All upper floor structures up to November 15, 2022 and ground floor tenements constructed between January 1, 2011 and November 15, 2022 will be offered rented accommodation with an option of hire-purchase outside Dharavi. They will be entitled to 300 sqft houses.

All new townships for ineligible Dharavikars will be built within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

"The government's door-to-door survey, which recently crossed 50,000 tenements, marks a significant step in identifying eligible beneficiaries and ensuring a planned rehabilitation for all Dharavikars. The project's numbers are visible now and it gives us hope," said a Dharavi resident.

"Illegal structures have made life unbearable, but proper redevelopment like this will bring order and improve our living conditions," he added.

Residents, whether housed within Dharavi or resettled outside, will be accommodated in modern integrated townships.

The goal of this massive human-centric redevelopment is based on an array of social, environmental and economic objectives with Dharavikars at its core. Officials and residents are optimistic that with structured planning and strict enforcement, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project will put an end to illegal constructions and transform today's slum into a world-class living space.

