IIT Bombay Sets Up Panel On Man Vs Animal, Day After 'Cow In Classroom'

The cow reportedly entered a classroom in IIT Bombay last Saturday after heavy rain in the city.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has set up a committee to look into the "human-versus-animal" conflict issue on campus, a day after a video - viral on social media - showed a cow straying into one of its classrooms.

"The Director has constituted a committee to look into the 'human versus animal' conflict issue on campus," a spokesperson for IIT was quoted as saying by new agency PTI.

"The committee members have been discussing the matter. They will consult the BMC, NGOs and animal experts before taking any steps," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson, however, refused to confirm whether the video, which caused huge embarrassment to the premier institute, was, in fact, from their campus.

The institute will take all measures to mitigate any conflict, the spokesperson said. The IIT staff and security personnel have also asked to stay on alert.

The 550-acre campus, near Mumbai's Powai Lake, often witnesses stray animals in the area. "We cannot count (the number cows) as they don't stay at one place. They are free animals and roam around the Powai lake area," said the IIT spokesperson.

The incident reportedly took place last Saturday after heavy rain in the city.

Earlier this month, a student from Kerala interning at the IIT was taken to a hospital after he was gored in the stomach by a pair of bulls, outside the hostel.

