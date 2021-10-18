'Mumbaikars, Get Your Cameras': Air Force Aerobatic Team To Hold Flypast

These flypasts are being carried out at various locations across the country.

Mumbai is set to witness "an exhilarating low-level flypast" this afternoon by the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Suryakiran Aerobatic Team.

In a tweet on its official handle, PRO Defence Mumbai wrote, "#Mumbaikars get your cameras & look skywards today afternoon 3:40 pm to 3:50 pm to witness an exhilarating low-level flypast by #SuryakiranAerobaticTeam as they fly from North to South #Mumbai over Andheri, Worli sea link & #GatewayofIndia. (sic)"

#Mumbaikars get your cameras & look skywards today afternoon 3:40 to 3:50 pm to witness an exhilarating low-level flypast by #SuryakiranAerobaticTeam as they fly from North to South #Mumbai over Andheri, Worli sea link & #GatewayofIndia.@IAF_MCC@Suryakiran_IAF@AUThackeraypic.twitter.com/PDxRRanv94 — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) October 18, 2021

These flypasts are being carried out at various locations across the country to mark the Swarnim Vijay Varsh or 50 years since the war of 1971. After the 1971 war, about 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered, and a new country, Bangladesh was born.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, too, tweeted about the flypast on its official handle. They asked people to "photograph and tag us", and added, "best photos get a personalised hamper from the team".

Note : Timings subject to change due to weather.#SuryakiranAerobaticTeam#SwarnimVijayVarshpic.twitter.com/hx5UvdIKDi — Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (@Suryakiran_IAF) October 17, 2021

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team will also do a flypast in Goa from 4.25 pm to 4.35 pm, and then return to its base in Bidar, Karnataka, by 5.20 pm. The aircraft will start from Pune at 3.25 pm, and fly over the Mumbai spots - Andheri, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Gateway of India - before heading to Goa.

#SwarnimVijayVarsh

Lookout to the sky #Goa as the #SuryakiranAerobaticTeam does a low-level flypast 4:25 to 4:35 pm from North to South over the scenic beaches along the coast.@Suryakiran_IAFhttps://t.co/DbXUmi092J — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) October 18, 2021

A couple of days ago, the Suryakiran team had performed during an air show at the Air Force Station in Lohegaon, Pune.

Last week, they conducted a flypast near the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.