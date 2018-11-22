I Am A Soft Target, Doesn't Make Me Soft, Says Devendra Fadnavis' Wife

Amruta Fadnavis says she is willing to take constructive criticism. (File)

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has said she is a soft target among people, but that does not make her soft.

Ms Fadnavis was interacting with media when she inaugurated Art Wellness Centre of VLCC on Wednesday.

Last month, a video of Ms Fadnavis clicking a selfie while sitting on the edge of the cruise ship went viral on the internet. She was attending the inauguration of domestic cruise liner Angriya on October 20.

The video showed security personnel trying to persuade her to return to a safer spot. She was trolled on social media by people for her irresponsible behavior.

When asked whether she is a soft target and she gets trolled on and off by people because she is the wife of Maharashtra's chief minister, she said: "I agree that I am a soft target but that doesn't make me soft."

She said she was willing to take constructive criticism. "If there is constructive criticism towards me then I will definitely think about it and try to improve myself but if the criticism is destructive then I will not take it. I will go as per my mind," she added.