'Wasn't Dangerous': Devendra Fadnavis Wife Apologises For Selfie On Ship

Amruta Fadnavis apologises after being trolled for taking selfie on the edge of ship deck

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologised on Monday, after a video of her clicking a selfie on the edge of a cruise ship, went viral on social media over the weekend.

"If anyone thinks I have made a mistake, then I apologise for it...I want to tell the youth that they should not take excessive risk to take selfies," Ms Fadnavis told a Marathi TV channel. She however, maintained that the place, where she was taking a selfie was safe.

"The spot where I clicked selfie was not dangerous because there were two more steps below," she said.

#WATCH: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, being cautioned by security personnel onboard India's first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/YYc47gLkHd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

Ms Fadnavis faced a barrage of criticisms on Twitter after reports said that she allegedly ignored police warnings and crossed the danger zone on the deck, to take a selfie.

The Chief Minister's wife was on board the luxury liner, when Mr Fadnavis and union minister Nitin Gadkari, was inaugurating it on October 20.

People on Twitter pointed out how can the Chief Minister's wife overlook safety, when youngsters are told not to take selfies risking their lives.

As per a 2017 report by researchers of Carnegie Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information, Delhi, India recorded the highest number of selfie-related deaths. The Mumbai police have designated as many as 15 sites, where taking selfies are banned because of the risk factor.