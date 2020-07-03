Heavy Rain In Mumbai; Civic Body Tweets Dos And Dont's

Mumbai has received more than 10 cm rainfall till 10.30 am.

Heavy rain, accompanied by wind, lashed Mumbai and adjoining neighbouring areas today, leaving many low-lying areas in the financial capital waterlogged.

The city, according to the MeT department, has received more than 10 cm rainfall till 10.30 am.

Location-wise rainfall in Mumbai over the last 24 hours showed Colaba received 124mm of rain, followed by Cuffe Parade (105 mm), CST (97 mm), Worli (85 mm) and Malabar (81 mm).

Meanwhile, major areas in the suburbs recorded up to 40 mm of rains today.

Last 3 hrs Mumbai city recd more than 10 CM rainfall at 10.30 am.

Heavy rainfall warnings for west coast ,Mumbai 24/ 48 hrs.

Take care.

काळजी घ्या pic.twitter.com/lHeuOnGgXi - K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 3, 2020

As per the IMD's calculations, a rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours is considered as heavy rainfall, while a downpour between 115.5 and 204.5 mm is very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall above 204.5 mm in 24 hours is categorised as extremely heavy rainfall.

The weather department has issued an Red Alert warning for Konkan and Goa including Mumbai for today and tomorrow.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared dos and dont's for the public in view of the alert.

#IMDOrangeAlert@Indiametdept has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on 3rd and 4th July.#MyBMCUpdatespic.twitter.com/z2VftDCzWp - माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2020

The Mumbai Police has also advised citizens not to venture out of their homes.

"#HeavyRainfallAlert. The @Indiametdept has forecasted "heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai. All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions. #MumbaiRains," the city police said on its official Twitter handle.

The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall today in Mumbai and coastal adjoining coastal districts, including Ratnagiri, which bore the brunt of cyclonic storm Nisarga last month.