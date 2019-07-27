11 Flights Cancelled, Train Services Hit After Overnight Rain In Mumbai

Waterlogging in Chembur area after heavy rain in Mumbai.

Air and rail traffic was disrupted in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, after heavy rain continued overnight.

Eleven flights were cancelled this morning at the Mumbai airport due to poor visibility.

A train carrying more than 700 passengers was stranded today in the city amid heavy downpour.

The RPF or the Railway Police Force and cops from Mumbai police reached Badlapur, after Mahalaxmi Express was held up between Badlapur and Wangani, to give the passengers food and water.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force has been deployed for the evacuation of passengers.

Earlier this morning, Central Railways gave an update on train services in a tweet. "Services are running in all sections except Kalyan-Karjat/Khopoli due to heavy rainfall leading to overflowing of Ulhas river between Ambarnath-Badlapur-Vangani (sic)," the post read.

Four more teams of the NDRF have deployed across Mumbai for search and rescue operations.

Visuals showed locals struggling in several parts of the city, including Sion and Chembur, where water-logging brought life to a standstill.

On this same day in 2005, Mumbai had drowned! Ironically, it feels the same today! I have never experienced such heavy rains before! God bless Mumbai!#MumbaiRainlivepic.twitter.com/JKc9WDbT6u — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) July 26, 2019

The heavy downpour reminded some of the floods in the city in 2005.

